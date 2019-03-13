Let LDF MLAs resign and contest elections, says BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan

By Express News Service

The Left Democratic Front and the CPM are totally cut off from the people. That’s why the front is fielding six sitting MLAs for the general elections, senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, who recently stepped down as Mizoram Governor to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram, tells Express Special Correspondent Arun Lakshman. Excerpts.

Q: How wise is your decision to resign from a constitutional post - Governor of Mizoram - and jump into an uncertain future in contesting elections?

A: There is nothing like uncertainty and I abide by the decision of my party. For me, politics is an extension of serving society and helping the needy. I am a person who finds a great deal of happiness and satisfaction in supporting and helping people in their issues, their needs and their demands. Other than this, the position and all you said is a state of mind and I don’t think one can be judged by the position one holds.

Q: There is strong criticism that Kummanam Rajasekharan is a hardcore Hindutva leader and that you are against minorities, especially Christians and Muslims?

A: How can anyone say that I’m a hardcore Hindutva leader. There is nothing for the critics to speak against my unblemished and spotless public life and hence they are levelling these baseless allegations against me.

When Ockhi struck Thiruvananthapuram coast, I was the first one to reach there and as party state president was instrumental in bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the coastal areas. The two demands of the coastal people regarding increase in compensation amount as well as a separate fisheries ministry were successfully implemented. The Muslim brothers know me as a person who is always with them and in their needs as a social and political worker.

Q: UDF candidate is sitting MP and popular leader Shashi Tharoor while the LDF candidate is sitting MLA and former Minister C Divakaran. What are your chances of victory against these stalwarts?

A: In elections, it is the voter who decides on whom to vote and I have full faith in the politically and socially conscious electorate of Thiruvananthapuram. I am hundred per cent confident of my victory in the capital constituency which is neglected for the past 10 years by Shashi Tharoor who has not done anything for the constituency. This will be the major issue which will be highlighted in this election.

However, with the CPM and Congress coming to a consensus in West Bengal which they can emulate here in Thiruvananthapuram also as both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM secretary Kodiyeri have called upon to defeat the BJP and this means they are not against the Congress, but the BJP workers and the party is confident of wresting this seat from Tharoor.

Q: State electoral officer has said Sabarimala issue cannot be taken up during this general election and you have openly said the BJP will campaign on this issue. Your comments?

A: During the entire Sabarimala issue, leaders varying from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have been highlighting this issue is of gender equality and not religious line and why can’t the BJP highlight this issue. Let the Chief Electoral officer bring up this matter officially and then the party will take this up with the Election Commission of India.

Q: 6 MLAs are contesting for the LDF in this elections, what is your call on this?

A: The very fact that 6 MLAs are contesting for the Lok Sabha constituency shows the leadership vacuum of that front. They don’t have leaders to contest even elections and these leaders are afraid that being defeated in electoral hustings will lead to the end of their political careers. I challenge the LDF MLAs to resign from their posts and fight the electoral battle as I have resigned a constitutional post to fight the elections.