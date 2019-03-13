Nalini Netto resigns as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Chief Principal Secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Chief Principal Secretary Nalini Netto resigned from office on Tuesday. Though sources cited personal reasons, the difference of opinion between Netto and some senior staff in the CMO allegedly led to it.

Though the CM asked her to continue till the end of general elections, Netto reportedly expressed her inability. There are reports her relation with the CM’s political secretary hit a new low and important file were not shown to her.

M V Jayarajan, who was the CM’s private secretary but recently took over as the CPM Kannur district secretary, had repeatedly tried to solve the issue. “I’m yet to get an update of this matter,” said Jayarajan, adding she was under stress after her mother had expired.