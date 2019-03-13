Home States Kerala

Nalini Netto resigns as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Chief Principal Secretary

Nalini Netto​'s relation with the CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary hit a new low and important file were not shown to her.

Published: 13th March 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Nalini Netto​'s relation with the CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary hit a new low and important file were not shown to her.

Nalini Netto​'s relation with the CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary hit a new low and important file were not shown to her. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Chief Principal Secretary Nalini Netto resigned from office on Tuesday. Though sources cited personal reasons, the difference of opinion between Netto and some senior staff in the CMO allegedly led to it.

Though the CM asked her to continue till the end of general elections, Netto reportedly expressed her inability. There are reports her relation with the CM’s political secretary hit a new low and important file were not shown to her.

M V Jayarajan, who was the CM’s private secretary but recently took over as the CPM Kannur district secretary,  had repeatedly tried to solve the issue. “I’m yet to get an update of this matter,” said Jayarajan, adding she was under stress after her mother had expired.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Nalini Netto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp