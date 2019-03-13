Non-disclosure of income: 24 Pattambi Municipality councillors disqualified

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A total of 24 councillors of the 28-member Pattambi Municipality in Palakkad district were rendered disqualified for not disclosing their assets to State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran. The action was taken under Section 143 A of the Kerala Municipalities Act. Since a majority of the councillors have been disqualified, Pattambi Municipal council will have to be disbanded, according to the Election Commission.

The UDF has decided to move the Kerala High court against the decision of the Election Commission. The councillors disqualified from the municipality were Ummer Pallathingal, Manikantan K C, K V A Jabbar, Kunhu Mohammed Rasheed, Mushthaq Abdul Nazeer, A K Akbar, Abdul Hakeem Razi, K Basheer, Balkees, Vinitha Gireesh , Muneera, Jayalekha K, Krishnaveni, Girija, Sunitha P P, among others.