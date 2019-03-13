Over 4.35 lakh students to appear for SSLC exam across Kerala 

Home States Kerala

This year, 4,35,142 regular students (2,22,527 boys and 2,12,615 girls) and 1,867 privately-registered students will write the examination.

Students of St Vincent Colony Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on a revision spree for their SSLC examination which gets under way from Wednesday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Around 4.35 lakh students will appear for the SSLC (Senior School Leaving Certificate)/THSLC (Technical High SLC) and AHSLC examinations from March 13 to 28 at 2,923 centres in the state and nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep. Last year, over 4.4 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examination.

This year, 4,35,142 regular students (2,22,527 boys and 2,12,615 girls) and 1,867 privately-registered students will write the examination. The regular students include 1,42,033 students from government schools, 2,62,125 from government-aided schools and 30,984 students from unaided schools, said the data available with Directorate of Public Instructions. A total of 284 hearing-impaired students will write the examination at 29 centres.

