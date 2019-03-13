Home States Kerala

Sabarimala issue will be raised during Lok Sabha poll campaign: BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan

Kummanam said the Sabarimala issue would be raised as it pertains to the freedom of worship and not for polarisation on religious lines.

Published: 13th March 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kummanam Rajasekharan

Kummanam Rajasekharan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader and NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Kummanam Rajasekharan has said the party would raise the Sabarimala issue during the course of the election campaign. He was addressing media persons after a rousing reception organised by the party at Thiruvananthapuram airport on his arrival from New Delhi following the resignation from the post of Mizoram Governor.

Kummanam said the Sabarimala issue would be raised as it pertains to the freedom of worship and not for polarisation on religious lines. If the party does not raise the Sabarimala issue, then it will be considered as sort of running away from the subject, he said. Kummanam said the party leadership would lodge a complaint against Chief Electoral Officer Tikkaram Meena to the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer had told media persons on Monday that using religious symbols as well as evoking God would lead to violation of code of conduct. He had also said it is applicable to the Sabarimala issue also.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran had said the party would raise the Sabarimala issue during the election campaign. Kummanam was given a rousing reception at the airport. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai garlanded and welcomed him. BJP leaders P K Krishnadas, Shobha Surendran, S Suresh, P Asok kumar and others were present during the reception.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General ElectionsKummanam RajasekharanKerala BJPK SurendranIndian electionsLok Sabha elections 2019BJP Sabarimala Sabarimala Kerala elections Sabarimala Lok Sabha polls Tikkaram MeenaThiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp