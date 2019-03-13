Sabarimala issue will be raised during Lok Sabha poll campaign: BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan

By Express News Service

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader and NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Kummanam Rajasekharan has said the party would raise the Sabarimala issue during the course of the election campaign. He was addressing media persons after a rousing reception organised by the party at Thiruvananthapuram airport on his arrival from New Delhi following the resignation from the post of Mizoram Governor.

Kummanam said the Sabarimala issue would be raised as it pertains to the freedom of worship and not for polarisation on religious lines. If the party does not raise the Sabarimala issue, then it will be considered as sort of running away from the subject, he said. Kummanam said the party leadership would lodge a complaint against Chief Electoral Officer Tikkaram Meena to the Election Commission.

The Chief Electoral Officer had told media persons on Monday that using religious symbols as well as evoking God would lead to violation of code of conduct. He had also said it is applicable to the Sabarimala issue also.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran had said the party would raise the Sabarimala issue during the election campaign. Kummanam was given a rousing reception at the airport. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai garlanded and welcomed him. BJP leaders P K Krishnadas, Shobha Surendran, S Suresh, P Asok kumar and others were present during the reception.