UDF not to intervene in KC(M) candidate row: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the issues related to the Kerala Congress (Mani) candidate for the Kottayam seat are that party’s internal matter and they will settle it amicably. “At present, there is no need to intervene in the internal affairs of a UDF constituent,” he said, adding that the front will move forward as a single entity.

“There is no issue within the UDF regarding the sharing of seats and reports about disputes are baseless,” he said. In a tongue in cheek remark, Chennithala said the CPM can decide on its candidates in the state itself as it is a regional party.

“In all the elections, the CPM releases the candidates’ list ahead of the UDF and loses the polls,” he said. “Since Congress is a national political party, it has to discuss about seats and candidates with the party high command,” he said. Stating that the Congress’ list will be finalised by March 15, Chennithala said all sections will be given adequate representation.