Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate 'Jana Maha Rally' today, says Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Congress president Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the ‘Jana Maha Rally’ on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday. He said the inauguration of the ‘Jana Maha Rally’ will kick start the election campaign of the Congress party. He also said the rally will address the party workers from five districts of North Kerala.

Mullappally also said Rahul Gandhi will participate in the ‘Fishermen parliament’ at Tripayar on March 14 at 10 am and will travel to Kannur in helicopter. He will meet the family of slain Youth Congress worker Shuhaib at the Kannur airport and will proceed to Periya in Kasargod and meet with the families of Sharath Lal and Kripesh who were allegedly killed by the CPM workers. Rahul Gandhi will return to Kozhikode and address the ‘Jana Maha Rally’ on the Kozhikode beach.