Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Left parties presence crucial in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The current political situation demands the presence of the Left parties in the Parliament, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“This was proved by the UPA Government which was backed by the Left parties. The Left parties were instrumental in launching several welfare measures like the MGNREGS and the Forest Rights Act,” he said after inaugurating the LS poll campaign of C Divakaran, LDF candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Pinarayi said the Congress has stooped to the level of a recruiting agency for the BJP. The incumbent NDA government compartmentalised people in the name of religion. The second UPA Government disappointed people and they voted for the BJP for a change. But the new government could not deliver its poll promises, he said. There is huge unrest among the farmers in the country. Instead of conducting discussions with the farmers, the BJP Government resorted to violence. Demonetisation was a severe blow to the people and affected the country’s development. Constitutional bodies like the RBI were sidelined during the NDA rule, he said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the Modi Government was servile to corporates. The ensuing polls will be a reply to Modi’s anti-people policies. The Congress or the BJP did nothing to establish a HC bench in the capital, he said.

The HLL in the capital has been put up for sale. Thiruvananthapuram international airport was handed to the Adani Group though the state expressed willingness to run it. In his reply, C Divakaran stressed his relation with Thiruvananthapuram. “I was born and brought up here. Vote for me if you want a representative who would work for the poor and is easily accessible,” he said. KTDC chairperson M Vijayakumar presided over the function.