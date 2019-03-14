Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Left parties presence crucial in Lok Sabha

The current political situation demands the presence of the Left parties in the Parliament, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Published: 14th March 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The current political situation demands the presence of the Left parties in the Parliament, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

“This was proved by the UPA Government which was backed by the Left parties. The Left parties were instrumental in launching several welfare measures like the MGNREGS and the Forest Rights Act,” he said after inaugurating the LS poll campaign of C Divakaran, LDF candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Pinarayi said the Congress has stooped to the level of a recruiting agency for the BJP. The incumbent NDA government compartmentalised people in the name of religion. The second UPA Government disappointed people and they voted for the BJP for a change. But the new government could not deliver its poll promises, he said. There is huge unrest among the farmers in the country. Instead of conducting discussions with the farmers, the BJP Government resorted to violence. Demonetisation was a severe blow to the people and affected the country’s development. Constitutional bodies like the RBI were sidelined during the NDA rule, he said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the Modi Government was servile to corporates. The ensuing polls will be a reply to Modi’s anti-people policies. The Congress or the BJP did nothing to establish a HC bench in the capital, he said.  

The HLL in the capital has been put up for sale. Thiruvananthapuram international airport was handed to the Adani Group though the state expressed willingness to run it. In his reply, C Divakaran stressed his relation with Thiruvananthapuram. “I was born and brought up here. Vote for me if you want a representative who would work for the poor and is easily accessible,” he said. KTDC chairperson M Vijayakumar presided over the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp