Kerala Conference of Major Superiors: SOS a movement to tarnish Catholic Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Catholic Church’s distaste with the Save Our Sisters (SOS) movement continues unabated, with the Church lashing out against the SOS once again in a strongly-worded statement. “Those who are protesting against the Church are those who do not want to follow the Canonical laws of the Church”, read the resolution passed by the Major Superiors of the Church, in the Kerala Conference of Major Superiors (KCMS) meeting held at the Pastoral Orientation Center in Ernakulam on Tuesday. Around 274 Major Superiors representing over 34000 nuns from various congregations took part in the meeting.

“Relating to the Church matters, the recent incidents that happened in Kerala reveals some members have failed to follow their vows. The recently formed Save Our Sisters (SOS) movement is not part of the Catholic Church and has no relation with the Church. We renounce SOS which is formed by people having vested interests to tarnish the Church,” noted the resolution.

The resolution further adds, “We have been elected from the community as per the canon law of conduct, the elected representatives hold the administration, financial dealings, and policy matters. Under these elected members, each congregation enjoys autonomy. Spreading wrong notions as we are slaves of bishops and priests cannot be accepted.”

The resolution announced by KCMS vice president Sr Little Flower SIC was approved in the conference held. Bishop Yoohanon Mar Chrysostom, chairman, religious commission, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) inaugurated the meeting. Fr Sebastian Thundathikunnel, president, KCMS presided over the function.