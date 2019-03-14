Home States Kerala

Kerala Conference of Major Superiors: SOS a movement to tarnish Catholic Church

The Catholic Church’s distaste with the Save Our Sisters (SOS) movement continues unabated, with the Church lashing out against the SOS once again in a strongly-worded statement.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Catholic Church’s distaste with the Save Our Sisters (SOS) movement continues unabated, with the Church lashing out against the SOS once again in a strongly-worded statement. “Those who are protesting against the Church are those who do not want to follow the Canonical laws of the Church”, read the resolution passed by the Major Superiors of the Church, in the Kerala Conference of Major Superiors (KCMS) meeting held at the Pastoral Orientation Center in Ernakulam on Tuesday. Around 274 Major Superiors representing over 34000 nuns from various congregations took part in the meeting.

“Relating to the Church matters, the recent incidents that happened in Kerala reveals some members have failed to follow their vows. The recently formed Save Our Sisters (SOS) movement is not part of the Catholic Church and has no relation with the Church. We renounce SOS which is formed by people having vested interests to tarnish the Church,” noted the resolution. 

The resolution further adds, “We have been elected from the community as per the canon law of conduct, the elected representatives hold the administration, financial dealings, and policy matters. Under these elected members, each congregation enjoys autonomy. Spreading wrong notions as we are slaves of bishops and priests cannot be accepted.”

The resolution announced by KCMS vice president Sr Little Flower SIC was approved in the conference held. Bishop Yoohanon Mar Chrysostom, chairman, religious commission, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) inaugurated the meeting. Fr Sebastian Thundathikunnel, president, KCMS presided over the function. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Conference of Major Superiors KCMS Catholic Church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp