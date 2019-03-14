Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court dismisses discharge petition filed by Congress leader K Babu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday dismissed the discharge petition filed by Congress leader and former minister K Babu in a disproportionate asset (DA) case registered against him by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). A VACB probe had revealed that Babu amassed assets worth Rs 25,82,069 disproportionate to his known sources of income.

However, Babu approached the Vigilance Court claiming the VACB in its investigation did not consider the travel expenses which was over Rs 40 lakh. He approached the court for discharging him from the case claiming that VACB had failed to gather any evidence against him. However, the public prosecutor opposed the plea and submitted that such a petition could not be considered at this stage and the complainant can raise the matter during the trial stage.

The VACB had found that during the check period- July 1, 2007 to May 31, 2016- Babu amassed 49. 45 per cent wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. It was submitted before the court that 6 per cent of the additional asset was not properly assessed by the investigation team.

It was in September 2016 the VACB registered the DA case against Babu and two others following a preliminary inquiry into the wealth amassed by him while serving as MLA and minister from 2007 to 2016. Last year, the VACB filed chargesheet against Babu and exonerated the other two accused.