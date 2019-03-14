PJ Joseph knocks at Kerala Congress leaders’ doors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sulking Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph met senior leaders of the Congress party, including KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala. While senior leaders of the Congress party had a patient listening to the woes aired by Joseph, they did not commit anything on the issue of the Kottayam seat.

A senior leader of the Congress party told Express that even though Joseph had raised valid points regarding the announcement of the candidate for the Kottayam seat by K M Mani, leaders refrained from intervening as they did not want any rift during election time.

Congress leaders also assured Joseph that after the elections the issue would be settled amicably. The Congress is worried over the fact that Kottayam is a winnable seat and the recent rift can create differences among the cadre and sympathisers creating issues for the party in the hustings.