By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A 13-year-old girl from Peringavu near Viyyur immolated herself on Thursday over fear of failure in exams.

The girl, a student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kolazhy, set herself on fire inside her house on Thursday morning.

Though her family members and local people rushed her to the nearest private hospital, she succumbed to the burns by evening. The Viyyur police have registered a case.