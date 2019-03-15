Home States Kerala

Encephalitis: National Centre for Disease Control team to visit Kerala

According to Dr Meenakshy, the study will help to introduce the JEV vaccine at Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Following reports of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will soon visit the state. AES, which include Japanese Encephalitis Virus (JEV), West Nile virus (WNV), Nipah (NiV), Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) and others, is a group of clinical neurological manifestation caused by a wide range of viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochaetes, chemical and toxins. 

“There is a spike in AES cases at Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. It was in this backdrop a proposal for conducting an outbreak investigation and epidemiological studies was presented to the NCDC,” said Dr Meenakshy V, additional director of health services (Public Health). 

According to her, the said study will help to introduce the JEV vaccine at Kozhikode and Malappuram. It has been pointed out the changes effected due to the floods and its impact on the transmission of vector-borne disease will have to be studied. For this, it is learnt the department is also mulling an eco-epidemiological study by organisations like ICMR. 

“There is no conclusive evidence to state AES like JEV and KFD were due to the atmospheric temperature variations or due to the impact of the floods. For that, epidemiological studies by NCDC or ICMR are needed,” said Meenakshy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Centre for Disease Control Kerala Encephalitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp