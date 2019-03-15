Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court directive to Customs Department in Plus Max case

Kerala High Court had asked Customs Chief Commissioner to entrust probe to some officer than the present Commissioner.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Commissioner of Customs to re-open the duty-free shop at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport which was closed down by the Customs Department after allegedly unearthing large-scale irregularities related to the illegal sale of imported liquor. If the Chief Commissioner and Commissioner of Customs fail to do so, they should appear in person before the court on March 21.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Plus Max Duty-Free Pvt Ltd seeking contempt of court action against the officers for not complying with the court order.

The Court had earlier granted permission to the company to carry on its business. It had asked Customs Chief Commissioner to entrust probe to some officer than the present Commissioner.

