Rahul Gandhi meets slain Kerala Youth Congress leader​ Shuhaib’s kin, offers all help

She just couldn’t hold back tears as the leader stood close listening to her.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

AICC president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: She just couldn’t hold back tears as the leader stood close listening to her. Raziya, mother of slain Youth Congress leader SP Shuhaib, pleaded to AICC president Rahul Gandhi to help bring all men behind the murder of her son before the law. Choking between sobs, she struggled to complete the sentences. 

Rahul Gandhi was attentive to the requests of Raziya and Muhammad, father of Shuhaib, and promised them that, once the government led by the Congress comes to power at the Centre, they would take steps to hand over the investigation to the CBI. 

Shuhaib’s parents and sisters were given an opportunity to meet Rahul Gandhi on Thursday as he was on way to Periya to visit the houses of slain Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal.

During his interaction with the family members, Rahul asked them whether the party helped them in their struggles during the difficult period. Muhammad said, since the death of his son, it is the party which has been looking after the family. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was the interpreter. 

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi reached Kannur airport around 12.45 pm and was received by KPCC working president K Sudhakaran and DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni. During the interaction at the VIP lounge of the airport, Raziya said the CPM is still protecting the men who had given the order to kill her son. Some of the accused have still not been brought before the law. Shuhaib’s sisters Sharmila, Sumayya and Shameema were also with their parents during the meeting. 

Noushad and Riyas, who were with Shuhaib during the attack and were seriously injured, narrated the incident to Rahul Gandhi. Rahul promised them the party would be with them always. 

