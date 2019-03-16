Home States Kerala

Karunya Benevolent Fund to give haemophilia patients lifeline even after April 1

The Karunya Benevolent Fund will continue to provide assistance to them even after April 1.

Published: 16th March 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By  M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  There’s good news for haemophilia patients! The Karunya Benevolent Fund will continue to provide assistance to them even after April 1.‘Express’ had earlier reported that haemophilia patients were apprehensive since the KBF would be scrapped and integrated with the new Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) on April 1.

As the KASP is an insurance scheme, haemophilia patients will not be included in it. A highly-placed officer of the Health department said the Karunya Benevolent Fund will continue to serve haemophilia patients though other treatment benefits by KBF will be stopped after April 1. “The KBF will continue exclusively for haemophilia patients. They need not be worried,” the officer said.  

The KBF has been giving unlimited treatment assistance to haemophilia patients since 2012. It is learnt the government is planning a specia scheme under the Social Security Mission for the haemophilia and organ transplantation patients.  The Haemophilia Society of Kerala has welcomed the government decision. “KBF is the best state-run scheme in the country for haemophilia patients.

Our patients need limitless treatment assistance and limited insurance coverage will not help them,” according to Jimmy Manuel, president, Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Haemophilia Society of Keral.

“In other states, haemophilia patients in a critical condition need approval at different levels to get free injections of clotting factor. The situation was same in Kerala till the KBF was introduced,” he said.

The KBF has already enrolled over 1,500 haemophilia patients who are given identity cards. In the event of bleeding, the patient is required to submit the ID card at the nearest Karunya Pharmacy, along with a government doctor’s prescription, to get injection vials free of cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karunya Benevolent Fund haemophilia patients lifeline

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp