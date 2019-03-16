Kerala: Bar hotels and restaurant workers association demands wage hike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All Kerala Bar Hotels and Restaurant Employees Association (CITU) demanded the minimum wages of the bar hotel workers to fixed at Rs 18,000.

Trade Union leaders said though the bar hotel workers are forced to work additional time, they are not getting any benefits. They said the youngsters who have completed hotel management courses are working at hotels for a meagre salary. The workers are not even provided with proper accommodation facilities.

“They are not even getting the benefits under Abkari Welfare Fund Scheme including EPF and ESI. Hence, we have demanded a minimum salary of Rs 18,000 to be given to these workers and for those working in higher levels, other than waiters, should be given salary based on their seniority,” said association state general secretary Dibu Mangalassery.