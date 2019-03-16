Home States Kerala

Kerala: IUML-SDPI parley emerges political hot potato

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought to know the Congress stance on the IUML associating itself with the SDPI.

Published: 16th March 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty

IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty (File Photo| EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML)  reported hobnobbing with Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm the SDPI has proved a veritable stick for the LDF to corner the UDF. The CPM-led Left bloc decried the IUML for associating with ‘communal elements’ for electoral gain in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Late on Thursday, CCTV footage of a meeting attended by IUML heavyweights PK Kunhalikutty and E T Mohammad Basheer and Abdul Majeed Faisi and Nasarudeen Elamaram of the SDPI and PFI, respectively at a hotel in Malappuram had emerged.

According to a source, the IUML discussed the election scenario in Ponnani LS seat with the hard-line outfits and reportedly requested the SDPI to either withdraw from the fray or throw its weight behind ET who is the IUML candidate.

Ponnani is considered an unsafe seat for the IUML at present due to the growing influence of party defectors as well as issues with its ally Congress. Nilambur MLA P V Anvar’s candidature in Ponnani as a Left-backed independent has further rattled the IUML.

Cornered, the party denied any political angle to the meeting. “The Muslim League will not have any political compromise with the SDPI,” IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said. However, Faisy of SDPI gave a different version.

“The prevailing political scenario was discussed(at the meeting). Not only did the election in Malappuram come up during the talks, other political issues were also discussed,” Faisy said, putting the IUML in an embarassing spot.

The Left camp was quick to train its guns on the UDF constituent. “They (SDPI and IUML) came together for an electoral deal. The League should not pander to communal elements for the sake of a few votes,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. 

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan sought to know the Congress stance on the IUML associating itself with the SDPI.

Political observers said the IUML considers Ponnani a tough seat to win as its total victory margin in the seven Assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha constituency came down from 25,410 votes in 2014 to a measly 1,069 in 2016. Interestingly, the votes polled by SDPI were higher than the victory margin of E T Mohammad Basheer in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Though Basheer tried to switch to a safe seat in neighbouring Malappuram constituency, the move was reportedly thwarted by sitting MP Kunhalikutty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SDPI IUML Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp