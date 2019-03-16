Kerala: Orthodox faction to boycott government’s conciliatory talks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Orthodox faction stated they will not attend the government-appointed Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Tuesday, which is being convened to amicably solve the feud between the Orthodox-Jacobite factions. “The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of us and we believe no more conciliatory talks are required in this regard.

The court clearly stated we have the right to conduct administration and prayers in the churches as per the 1934 constitution of the Church. We need the government to implement the court’s verdict and give us back the churches which are rightfully ours,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konat, Orthodox Church spokesperson.

The committee headed by Industries Minister E P Jayarajan will hold a meeting with Church representatives in the presence of other members, including Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Transport Minister A K Saseendran, Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannappally and Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty.