Kerala: Regulation of trains for track maintenance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To facilitate traffic block for track maintenance work in Ernakulam Town-Angamaly section, train services will be regulated as detailed below from March 19 to April 25.

Full Cancellation

Train No 56370 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger will be cancelled from March 19 to April 25 except on Fridays.Train No 56375 Guruvayur- Ernakulam Passenger will be cancelled from March 19 to April 25 except on Fridays.

Rescheduling

Train No 16343/16349 Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Junction/Nilambur Amritha/Rajyarani Express train scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram central at 10 pm between March 18 and April 24 will be rescheduled to depart at 9 pm (one hour early).The trains will run as per regular schedule between Thrissur-Madurai/Nilambur.

16343/16349 revised timings(Arrival/Departure): Thiruvananthapuram central(9 pm), Varkala(9.34 pm/9.35 pm), Kollam(10 pm/10.05 pm), Karunagapally(10.32pm /10.33 pm), Kayamkulam Junction(10.50 pm/10.52 pm), Mavelikara(11.03 pm/11.04 pm), Chengannur(11.18 pm/11.20 pm), Thiruvalla(11.30 pm/11.31 pm), Changanassery(11.41 pm/11.42 pm), Kottayam(12.10 am/12.15 am), Ernakulam North(01.55 am/02.00 am), Edappally(02.08 am/02.09 am), Aluva(02.20 am/02.22 am), Thrissur (03.20 am/04.20 am)

Regulation

Train No 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur express will be regulated for 2 hours at Ernakulam Jn from March 19 to April 25 except on Fridays. Further, the train will operate between Ernakulam Junction-Guruvayur as per the scheduled timings of Train No 56370 Ernakulam-Guruvayur passenger.