Model Code of Conduct breach: Collectors in Kerala told to provide daily report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has directed all District Collectors to submit daily reports on the steps taken against the Model Code of Conduct violations. Earlier, District Collectors were asked to remove all advertisements by state and central governments, describing achievements and schemes.

The Collectors need to submit a report containing the measures initiated by them against the violations, said an officer who attended a review meeting.

As a first step, the Chief Electoral Officer has appointed Joint Chief Electoral Officer K Jeevan Babu as the nodal officer. He is supposed to verify the complaints of violations including the use of religious symbols and pictures.

Advertisements displayed at streets, in places owned by a public enterprise and on public transportation systems that violate the model code of conduct will be removed, a statement from Chief Electoral Officer’s office said.

The remarks on political parties, ministers and leaders will also be removed from the websites of state and union governments.