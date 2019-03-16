Home States Kerala

Munambam human trafficking: Why wasn’t probe handed over to some other agency, asks Kerala HC

The accused persons were also alleged to have given them forged visas and passports making them believe that those were original.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Coming down heavily on the special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged human trafficking in Munambam, the Kerala High Court on Friday asked why the investigation was not handed over to some other competent agency if the police do not have sufficient resources to conduct the probe. When the bail petition of two accused - Ravi, hailing from South Delhi, and Anil Kumar of Venganoor - came up for hearing, Justice B Sudheendra Kumar observed the allegations in the case were of serious in nature.

“How can the police be sure that official secrets have not been leaked through the actions of the accused?” the court asked. According to the prosecution, the petitioners and other accused persons conspired each other to facilitate a group of around 70 people belonging to different states and Sri Lankan citizens, to depart from India without valid passports or travel documents.

The accused persons were also alleged to have given them forged visas and passports making them believe that those were original. The prosecutor informed the court that the investigating officer had filed a report before the trial court stating an offence under section 370 (Human trafficking) cannot be invoked against the accused in the case. He also admitted that no person, who was sent from India, was questioned by the investigating officer.

 “It cannot be discerned how the investigating officer, without questioning the persons who were sent from India, could file a statement that case does not involve any offence under Section 370. Why haven’t the police considered the possibility of handing over the case to a Central agency like the National Investigation Agency?” asked the court. 

The court directed the present investigating officer to file a statement explaining as to how he could file a report stating no offence under section 370 is attracted in the case.  

The court also asked to produce the date wise investigation conducted by the officer from the date of taking over the probe. The court posted the hearing of the case on March 19.

