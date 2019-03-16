Splashing petrol on girls: Kerala police start investigation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after a bike-borne assailant splashed petrol on two female aviation students at Panampilly Nagar on Thursday night, the city police have registered a murder case against the unknown assailant and started the investigation. The students hailing from Ooty and Kottayam were assaulted by the biker by splashing petrol.

The man splashed a container full of petrol before he asked them to stop near the Government School, near Manorama Junction. When they screamed, the biker who covered his face using the helmet fled the scene before attempting to light a fire.

It was around 7.15 pm the bizarre incident took place. “We have registered a case and started the probe. As part of the investigation, we have collected CCTV details along the stretch. Even we are also checking with petrol pumps to inquire whether any person purchased petrol in a container. We are moving in the right direction. Most probably we will arrest the person soon,” said a top police officer.

Meanwhile, the police already collected the CCTV footage from near South GHSS on Thursday night itself. “Though we could spot the person who did the criminal act we couldn’t trace the number of the vehicle owing to low clarity. We have already collected the CCTV footage from other shops and the investigation is going on,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the Thrikkakara police also interrogated the girls in order to get crucial information about the person. “We are also investigating whether these girls have any ex-boyfriends. Any personal grudge may result in a similar kind of action. But so far we haven’t received any crucial clues from the two girls,” said the police.