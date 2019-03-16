Temperature in Kerala may rise by 2-30 C within 48 hours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The next two days are likely to be very hot in the state and maximum temperatures during day are predicted to be around three degrees above the normal of long period average. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degrees above normal in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and people are advised to take precautions, said KSDMA in a release.

Whereas, the Indian Meteorological Department in its bulletin said the sky will be partly cloudy in the next 48 hours and the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be around 35 degrees C and 24 degrees C, respectively. In the past 24 hours, Vellanikkara in Thrissur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees C and Punalur recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 19 degrees C.

Dry weather prevailed over Kerala and Lakshadweep. Maximum temperature fell appreciably in Malappuram district and no large change elsewhere over Kerala during the past 24 hours. It was above normal in Kannur, Kottayam & Kozhikode districts and remained normal elsewhere. Minimum temperature fell appreciably in Kollam district and no large change elsewhere over Kerala during the past 24 hours. It was also appreciably below normal in Kollam district and remained normal elsewhere, said the IMD bulletin.

@410C, Palakkad is on the boil, literally

PALAKKKAD: In Palakkad, the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) at Mundur recorded the temperature in the district at 41 degree Celsius on Friday. Roads were deserted as people stayed indoors fearing sunburns and sunstroke between noon and 4 pm. The temperature is also going up due to the lack of wind, say experts. The minimum temperature recorded was 23 degree and the humidity was 67 per cent. For the past three days, the temperature has been ruling consistently high at 40 degree.

However, the humidity which was 32 per cent on Thursday, shot up to 67 per cent on Friday. Till Friday, four persons have suffered sunburns, said district medical officer K P Reetha. Cow dies: In Payyanadam, Kumaramputhur near Mannarkad a cow died due to sunstroke. The animal, which belonged to Ponnamma of Ambalamkunnu near Payyanadam, developed uneasiness, collapsed and died. Meanwhile, labourers, especially those in the construction sector, and MNREGS workers, have been barred from working out between noon and 3 pm.