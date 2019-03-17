CPM and Congress on the downward trajectory in Kerala, says BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

Both the CPM and the Congress are on a downward spiral in the state and it is the BJP and the NDA which are on the ascendancy, BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai tells Express Special Correspondent Arun Lakshman in an interview.

Excerpts:

Q: What are the prospects of the BJP and the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala?

A: The BJP is on the positive trajectory and we will register impressive wins. The party has a clear strategy with focused organisational work at the grassroots level. All the booth committees have been activated and we are focusing on the micro-level management of elections. There won’t be any loopholes and we will ensure that our coalition candidates win the polls. The NDA will win a good number of seats this time.

Q: The BJP has now a strong ally in BDJS. However, there are several issues still nagging the coalition. Are you confident of Thushar Vellappally contesting the elections?

A: Regarding the candidature of Thushar Vellappally, it is for the BDJS to decide. However, the BJP wants him to contest this election and our national president has met him and discussed the finer points regarding his candidature. I hope he will be contesting. The coalition between the BJP and BDJS is working perfectly.

Q: Sabarimala is a major issue for the BJP. But the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has directed political parties not to use it for election campaign.

A: The CEO has only said not to evoke religious issues during the election campaign. Sabarimala is an issue wherein millions of devotees were hurt by the government’s action. We will definitely use this in our campaign. The BJP will highlight the atrocities meted out to the devotees by the LDF Government.

Q: Congress leader Tom Vadakkan has joined BJP. What will be its impact?

A: Tom Vadakkan is a senior Congress leader, who joined the BJP citing the negativeness of the Congress leadership on Pulwama issue. It is clear the Congress does not respect nationalist sentiments and national heroes. The entry of Vadakkan will help several people within the state and outside to join the party and the national movement. Vadakkan being a Roman Catholic, several Christians will join BJP, thus removing the untouchability factor surrounding the BJP.

Q: CPM and Congress have entered into a political understanding in West Bengal. Your comments?

A: CPM and Congress are trying to help each other by entering into an unholy and undemocratic alliance in West Bengal. They will repeat it in Kerala and the people have already seen through this dicey game played by these parties. The same party is now on the verge of liquidation and they have only one state left - Kerala. The party will soon become history.

Q: Is BJP as a political party growing in the state?

A: The party touched 15% of vote share in the 2016 Assembly polls and is expecting over 20% in the LS polls. Once we cross that threshold, we won’t be untouchable anymore and more and more leaders and workers from other parties will flow to the BJP. The signs are already there, and after Tom Vadakkan, more Congress leaders from the state are set to enter the BJP. People know BJP is a vibrant political party in Kerala and that we have the hunger in the belly to do more things for the state.