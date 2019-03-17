Kerala: Election Commission eagle eye to check freebies for electors

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Election Commission (EC) has upped its ante to keep track on the flow of hard cash which is being clandestinely brought into the state for election-related expenses by political parties. According to officers, there were specific inputs that a large sum of money was being pumped into the state and stocked at various places.

“A lot of hard cash is coming into the state for the Lok Sabha polls and they are being stocked for election-related activities. The EC is working in close coordination with officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Income Tax, police and other agencies to keep a close watch,” said an EC officer. All bordering districts mainly Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod have been put under tight watch.

The agencies are weighing the possibility of agents smuggling in money from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Additional Secretary and Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) B Surendran Pillai said special squads have been deployed in each constituency in the district for collecting inputs on the hard cash stocked at various places.

“We have activated the squads and they will work round the clock to conduct surprise raids and vehicle checks,” said another officer. A senior intelligence officer said the political parties require large cash for payment as allowances to workers who engage in massive campaign works.

“Rough estimate point out that an amount close to Rs 300 crore will be spent in the state in the coming days for the purpose. It’s an open secret that certain parties arrange people for rallies and public meeting by paying an allowance amount,” said the officer.

The EC will monitor gifts in various formats. The officer said the agents are resorting to novel means and could be using coded chits instead of cash.

The person who gets the chit could either collect cash or liquor from a mobile delivery point after submitting the same.