Home States Kerala

Kerala police chuck lethal lathi drill after 10-year deliberation

The people are not our enemies and a mild force should only be used against them in normal situations.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala police

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Paying heed to the criticism that police lathi drills were designed to maim the protesters and that is a violation of human rights, the Police Department has finally decided to scrap the deadly moves that posed a threat to life. The new set of drills that advocate soft use of force and prepared by DIG K Sethu Raman was ratified by State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera on March 3. 

Though the revised syllabus was prepared by Sethu Raman in 2009 when he was the commandant of Kerala Armed Battalion IV, it took more than a decade for the revised drills to see the light of day. The new lathi drill sets are devised as a deterrent and avoid hitting the head, neck, stomach and face, which was the practice earlier. As per the new syllabus, lathi will be used on the hands (upper cut) and below the waist (lower cut). “The intention behind the revised drill set is to make it less hazardous to the life and health of the public, who are at our receiving end.

The people are not our enemies and a mild force should only be used against them in normal situations. There is no need for using heavy force on the public in Kerala,” said a senior cop. As per SPC Behera’s order, the maximum number of police personnel should be taught the new drill within 100 days.

The revised drills will now be taught in the battalions and police camps. Four cops- Ganesh Kumar N, Shahir Sha, Sanjushan  M G and Rakesh V S- are the master trainers and they will impart the drills to the newly inducted Civil Police Officers and sub-inspectors in the first stage.  Police sources said the delay in revising the drill was due to the objections raised by a few senior IPS officers, who were of the opinion the crude lathi drills should not be revised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala police Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp