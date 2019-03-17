Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress candidates in the fray

Shashi Tharoor has written several books and a columnist in several international publications including New York Times, Washington Post, Time Magazine.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram)

Sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram constituency who represented the seat twice. Was Under-Secretary-General of United Nations and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs and a prolific writer. Has written several books and a columnist in several international publications including New York Times, Washington Post, Time Magazine. 

Kodikkunnil Suresh (Mavelikkara) 

Six-term MP and is a former Union Minister of State for Labour and is the working president of the KPCC. He was also a secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

Anto Antony (Pathanamthitta)

Anto Antony is a two-term member of Lok Sabha from the Pathanamthitta constituency. Anto is a practising lawyer and was the former state general secretary of the KSU and a former president of the Kottayam DCC.

Hibi Eden (Ernakulam)

A sitting MLA from Ernakulam Assembly constituency and represented the constituency two times. He was the former president of the National Students Union. He is a young turk of the Congress and his father the late George Eden also represented the constituency.

Benny Behanan (Chalakudy)

A senior leader of the Congress and present UDF convenor. He is a two-term MLA. He was the state president of the Kerala Students Union(KSU) and a good organisational man.

T N Prathapan(Thrissur)

He is the Thrissur DCC president and was a three-term MLA. He was the former state president of Kerala Students Union and is considered a young leader with a spotless image. 

V K Sreekantan (Palakkad)

He is the Palakkad DCC president and has contested Assembly elections from Ottappalam. He was a former state office-bearer of the KSU and is considered an effective DCC president.

Ramya Haridas (Alathur)

Contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time and is the president of Kunnamangalam block panchayat president. She is a young leader of the Congress.

M K Raghavan (Kozhikode)

He is a two-time member of Parliament from Kozhikode constituency. He was the former general secretary of the KPCC and is a native of Payyannur in Kannur district. He is a popular leader of the Congress.

K Sudhakaran (Kannur)

A former member of Parliament and a former minister of state for forests in Kerala. He is the party state working president and a strong man of the Congress in Kannur with deep-rooted contacts across the constituency.

Rajmohan Unnithan (Kasargod)

A former spokesman of the state Congress and an excellent orator. He has contested the Assembly elections from Kundara and Thalassery but lost the elections. He was the former chairman of Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

Dean Kuriakose (Idukki)

Dean Kuriakose is the state president of the Youth Congress and had unsuccessfully contested Idukki Parliament constituency during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has led several agitations across the state for the rights of youths. 

