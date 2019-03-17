Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress declares list of 12 candidates

The Congress has finally declared the list of 12 candidates for the state for the ensuing general elections.

Published: 17th March 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Congress has finally declared the list of 12 candidates for the state for the ensuing general elections. The party has, however, not announced the names for Attingal, Alappuzha, Wayanad and Vadakara constituencies.

The Congress is contesting in 16 of the 20 seats, with Muslim League in two seats, Kerala Congress(M) in one seat and RSP in one seat. This is for the first time the Congress has announced a partial list of candidates. ​

Seat has been denied to veteran Congress leader KV Thomas in Ernakulam constituency. Hibi Eden, sitting MLA of Ernakulam, will contest from the seat. Thomas, who was peeved at the decision of the party, said there are several options in politics.

Three seats have not been decided owing to an issue regarding the Wayanad seat as Shanimol Usman has been considered for that seat and once Wayanad is cleared the other two seats will fit in place.

Wayanad is an A plus seat for the party. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the AICC will announce the second list after more consultations. He also said there will not be a central screening committee meeting again and that the AICC president will finalise and announce the seats. 

Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told mediapersons in New Delhi that the list is unanimous and was prepared with the consent and clearance of Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary in charge of Andhra Pradesh. 

Left out in the cold, KV Thomas is a miffed man  

Senior Congress leader and incumbent MP from Ernakulam KV Thomas has expressed shock and strong resentment against the party for denying a sixth term.“I was not airdropped. The party leadership should state my mistake. It is not my mistake that I won six times. My age too isn’t a fault. But I’m still healthy,” he told reporters in Delhi, minutes before the candidature of Hibi Eden was announced. Thomas said the party did not even hint about excluding him in the election.

“I wonder what is my disqualification since all other sitting MPs were given a chance. But I cannot be thrown away like that. I will continue with the ongoing social and educational activities in Ernakulam,” he said.“I won’t term this a cheating. But justice was not done to me,” he added.

Thomas said the clandestine manner in which he was avoided hurt him. When asked whether his exclusion would affect the prospects of the Congress, he said: “It is up to the people”.

Thomas said he was not part of any group in the party. He considered himself a good parliamentarian. 
To a poser whether he would leave the party, Thomas replied he would continue in politics.

“It is politics. My further course of action will be decided after consulting my friends and well wishers,” he said. Thomas said he had good friends in all the parties, including the BJP and SP. I also have good relations with the CPM leader Sitaram Yechuri and the former Prime Minister Deve Gowda.

UDF bid to mollify strongman denied berth

Kochi: UDF convener Benny Behanan said K V Thomas is one of the prominent leaders of the Congress in the state. A meeting with Thomas will be held soon, he said. On whether Thomas will join the BJP, UDF convener said the question is irrelevant. 

Chandy denies rift 

T’Puram: AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy told reporters in Kottayam there is no rift in the party and that he was involved in all the discussions The  names were finalised after consulting him. He said he was not interested in contesting the Lok Sabha polls and had informed the party leadership about it.

