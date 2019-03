By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With LS polls barely weeks away, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Saturday vowed to continue its policy of equidistance.

“The NSS doesn’t wish to stand by any of the political parties or to intervene in their proceedings. NSS will adopt a stance above politics against the move to destroy faith in God and customs of the faithful,” NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said.