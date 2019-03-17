Home States Kerala

PJ Joseph’s revolt redraws equations in Kerala Congress (M)

PJ Joseph could also rewrite the history of the Kerala Congress party, by averting a split in the party.

Published: 17th March 2019

PJ Joseph fielding queries at Idukki Press Club on Saturday.

PJ Joseph fielding queries at Idukki Press Club on Saturday. (Photo | Shiyami, EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Though Kerala Congress (M) working chairman PJ Joseph withdrew his demand to contest the election shortly before the UDF finalised its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, his revolt is learnt to have created serious repercussions in the party.

Joseph had to drop his Parliament aspirations at least for the time being, but the way in which he dealt with the situation has multiplied his acceptance in the party across the factions. According to Joseph faction leaders, a majority of the leaders in KC (M), irrespective of their factional affiliations favoured the candidature of Joseph and they were desperate over the manner in which Joseph was denied the Kottayam seat.

The ultimate achievement of Joseph is that he could expose the growing discontent against the unilateral decision-making by a section of leaders in the party. It is in such a situation that Joseph’s comment on ‘inner-party democracy’ assumes importance. Joseph said he will intensify the fight to ensure inner-party democracy in the party. Though, he did not mention the name of any leader in the news conference, the message was clear that he was training his guns on party vice-chairman Jose K Mani.

Joseph could also rewrite the history of the Kerala Congress party, by averting a split in the party. “We gently decided to withdraw our demand without effecting a split. We don’t want to split the party over the denial of a Parliament seat to Joseph. We will correct the issues while standing by the party, which will be accepted by all the party members,” said Mons Joseph. 

Joseph’s statement that he decided to turn down a Congress proposal to contest in Idukki on  Congress party symbol, after taking into account the larger interests of his party, is likely to get wider acceptance as well. “Joseph’s effort was not to ensure a Parliament seat, but it was based on an ideology. He is an MLA and was a minister. This will certainly work in his favour,” said a Joseph faction leader. 

Backs out of race

IDUKKI: As the UDF went into election mode, with the Congress wrapping up its candidates list, KC (M) working chairman P J Joseph on Saturday formally backed down from the move to contest the LS election.

Joseph told reporters in Thodupuzha he decided to withdraw to avoid  troubles in KC(M) and UDF. But he raised the issue of ‘dual justice’.

“The decision to field Jose K Mani as the Rajya Sabha candidate was taken at the Parliamentary Party meeting. But in my case, Party took a decision in favour of me, it was later changed citing flimsy reasons,” he said.

