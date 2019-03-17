Home States Kerala

We are happy over PMO intervention: Differently-abled Kerala boy Muhammed Asim’s father

Asim is on a 24-day-long yatra on his wheelchair to protest against the state government for turning down his plea.

Muhammed Asim

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Following the PMO’s instructions, the Ministry of Human Resource Development directed the Secretary, General Education Department, to take appropriate action to address his issue immediately.     

“We are really happy the PM’s office has intervened in the matter. We are yet to receive any official communication from the General Education Department. We hope he will be able to go to school in the next academic year,” said Asim’s father Muhammed Saeed.

Asim is on a 24-day-long yatra on his wheelchair to protest against the state government for turning down his plea.

