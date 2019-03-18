BJP’s two-pronged strategy for Pathanamthitta constituency

Express News Service

KOCHI: What explains the new-found enthusiasm and excitement among the BJP workers in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency? The Sabarimala agitation has added wind to the sails of the BJP and the party is fancying a surprise win here. As per indications, the party has adopted a two-pronged strategy for Pathanamthitta: If possible win the seat and if Veena George gets elected to the Lok Sabha, wrest Aranmula Assembly seat, which will fall vacant and send K Surendran to the Assembly as the party’s second MLA.

The party feels Surendran with his aggressive stand can make the party’s presence felt in the Assembly. Will this be possible? Wait for a big surprise, said a senior leader. If the surge of support for the Sabarimala agitation is any indication, the BJP’s support base has swelled and the party is expecting a big surprise in Pathanamthitta constituency. According to the party leaders, the BJP will lead in Kanjirappally, Ranni and Aranmula.

“The Sabarimala incidents have pained the devotees and the change is more visible among the women voters. We expect a vertical divide in the traditional vote base of the Congress. Though many CPM supporters have changed their stance, the impact is not as severe as in the case of the Congress. If state general secretary K Surendran is fielded as the BJP candidate it will help mobilise neutral votes. We will make significant gains in five Assembly constituencies,” said a BJP leader. As per the think tanks of the party, it will be a direct fight between the BJP and the CPM in Pathanamthitta. The Latin Catholics and the Roman Catholics will adopt a more lenient attitude towards the BJP and this will help the party emerge as

“We yearn to win the seat and our workers are already started working. If Veena George wins, the Aranmula Assembly seat will fall vacant and we will be able to win the constituency. As K Surendran was arrested and made to languish in jail for 25 days, he had touched the sentiments of the devotees and can garner more votes. The Nair community and the Ezhava community are with us and if a section of the Christian community chips in it will be an easy walkover,” said a party worker in Pandalam. However, party president P S Sreedharan Pillai’s insistence for his candidature in Pathanamthitta has not gone down well with the party workers at the grassroots level.

“We don’t deny the fact Sreedharan Pillai enjoys the support of certain communities. But Surendran has emerged as an iconic figure by taking the lead role in the Sabarimala agitation. He has struck the right chord through his aggressive stand and can garner more votes,” said a party worker.