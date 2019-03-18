Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam gets under way at Edappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Both internally and externally, humanity has been caught up in the fast-paced modern lifestyle,” said Mata Amritanandamayi during her speech on Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam, which began at Edappally on Sunday. Thousands of devotees from various parts of the state came to seek the blessings of Mata Amritanandamayi.

Devaswom Ombudsman Justice P R Raman, Human Rights Commission member Justice Mohandas, A Reghunath, Venugopal, C Govind, Vijay Menon, Pradeep Warrier, P G Jayakumar, Corporation councillor Ambika Sudarshan, Industries and Commerce Director Biju welcomed Amma.

“Today, we give utmost importance and respect to science and technology. These are certainly important, but we need to give equal importance to mother nature, culture and our fellow living beings,” said Mata Amritanandamayi.

“In this age of computer and Internet, man’s excessive fascination for technology and the many illusions he builds around is giving him a false sense of security. The recent natural disasters have taught us however important science and technology may be, they will never be able to replace our basic humanity,” she said.

Technology is a good servant but a dangerous master. For many people, relationships have become confined to the numbers on the phone. We must never allow the hallmark of our society to become ‘Use People and love Machines,’” she added.

During the event, ‘Jeevamritham’, an initiative of Mata Amritanandamayi Math in the distribution of potable water units, also took place.