‘Fake documents used to defame Cardinal’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The internal rift in the Syro-Malabar Church refuses to die down. A day after his 70th birthday celebrations, Fr Paul Thelakkat, one of the Church’s seniormost priests, stands accused of trying to defame head of the Church, Cardinal George Alencherry, by producing fake documents in the Synod held at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, in January this year.

An FIR which was registered on March 8 has been raised on a complaint filed by executive director of the Church’s internet mission, Fr Joby Maprakavil.

The FIR was registered under Sections 471 (using as genuine a forged, 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The complainant said the complaint was given in his official capacity and that “the details in the FIR are true.” A source with the Syro-Malabar Church has confirmed that Fr Joby runs its internet mission.

Fr Paul Thelakkatt told ‘Express’ he was kept uninformed of such an accusation until people started calling up enquiring about the news.

Documents that some priests came across were handed over to Bishop Jacob Manathodath, apostolic administrator of Syro-Malabar Church, so that they could check the truth behind it. Apart from that, I don’t know anything about their origin,” Fr Thelakkatt said, adding that the police haven’t contacted him yet.