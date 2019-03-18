Home States Kerala

‘Fake documents used to defame Cardinal’

The internal rift in the Syro-Malabar Church refuses to die down.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The internal rift in the Syro-Malabar Church refuses to die down. A day after his 70th birthday celebrations, Fr Paul Thelakkat, one of the Church’s seniormost priests, stands accused of trying to defame head of the Church, Cardinal George Alencherry, by producing fake documents in the Synod held at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, in January this year. 
An FIR which was registered on March 8 has been raised on a complaint filed by executive director of the Church’s internet mission, Fr Joby Maprakavil. 

The FIR was registered under Sections 471 (using as genuine a forged, 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. The complainant said the complaint was given in his official capacity and that “the details in the FIR are true.” A source with the Syro-Malabar Church has confirmed that Fr Joby runs its internet mission. 
Fr Paul Thelakkatt told ‘Express’ he was kept uninformed of such an accusation until people started calling up enquiring about the news. 

Documents that some priests came across were handed over to Bishop Jacob Manathodath, apostolic administrator of Syro-Malabar Church, so that they could check the truth behind it. Apart from that, I don’t know anything about their origin,” Fr Thelakkatt said, adding that the police haven’t contacted him yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro Malabar church rift

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp