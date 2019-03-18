Home States Kerala

Ernakulam UDF candidate Hibi Eden turns emotional at DCC meet

The UDF Parliament constituency conference will be held at Town Hall on Monday. 

Published: 18th March 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hibi Eden, the UDF candidate in the Ernakulam LS seat, turned emotional while addressing the DCC leadership meet on Sunday ahead of kicking off his political campaign officially after his name was declared by Congress high command. “I am the person who is most obliged to the Congress than anyone here”, he said.

“I lost my mother at the age of four. Later, my father George Eden died when I was 19. At the time, the party extended all the support to me and my sister, who became alone following the demise of our father. We had an arrear of about `5 lakh in home loan. K P Dhanapalan, then president of the DCC, handed over `10 lakh to our family, which was not a precedent that time in the party. The interest of the amount was the only income for our livelihood for a while. Later the party awarded the district president of KSU post and then elevated to president of NSUI. Now it has awarded the Ernakulam LS seat, which is a bastion of Congress, to me”, he said.

Hibi said he came accidentally to the poll fray. “The party gave an opportunity to serve as MLA of Ernakulam twice. I believe that I have rendered my responsibilities well and thereby maintained the trust entrusted upon me”, he added.

DCC president T J Vinod presided over the function. Former Ministers K Babu, Dominic Presentation, former MP K P Dhanapalan, N Venugopal and others were present.

Hibi commenced his campaign on the first day after offering prayers at the tomb of his parents. He first offered prayers at the Little Flower Church cemetery at Pottakuzhi, Kaloor, where his father was buried, then at St Sebastian’s Church, Thoppumpadi cemetery where his mother was buried. His wife Anna Linda, daughter Clara Anna Eden and party workers also accompanied the MLA. Later, he visited the family members of late MP MI Shanavas. 

The UDF Parliament constituency conference will be held at Town Hall on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hibi Eden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp