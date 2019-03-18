Home States Kerala

K V Thomas won’t join BJP; will support Hibi Eden

Meanwhile, there were reports Thomas will meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

K V Thomas (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a change of heart, incumbent Ernakulam MP K V Thomas who had publicly expressed his unhappiness the other day over being denied a ticket by the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Ernakulam, on Sunday ruled out speculations of him joining the BJP. 

In fact, Thomas also promised all his support to Hibi Eden, the Congress’ candidate for Ernakulam.

“There is no question of me joining the BJP. Of course, I have friends in all the political parties. However, that does not mean I will join any other party because Congress denied me the opportunity to contest the election. I am what I am because of the Congress party and I will always remain a Congressman,”

Thomas, who is camping in Delhi, told reporters.

On whether Hibi Eden will win the Lok Sabha election from Ernakulam, Thomas replied positively. “Of course (Hibi will win). Ernakulam is a Congress fortress. I was sad the other day because of the way I was informed about the denial of the seat. However, I will abide by whatever decision the party high command takes,” Thomas said. 

On speculations he will be made the UDF convenor or offered the Ernakulam Assembly seat should Hibi, the incumbent Ernakulam MLA, wins, Thomas said he was not aware of any such plan. 

“I was asked to stay back in Delhi,” said Thomas, who met Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is also camping in Delhi, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there were reports Thomas will meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

