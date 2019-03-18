Home States Kerala

M Ganeshan to be point man of the BJP

This means Ganeshan will have overall charge of  state BJP’s electioneering  including networking with coalition partners.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

BJP flags are shown in the background.

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M Ganeshan, BJP state general secretary(organisation) and senior RSS pracharak, will the point man between the RSS and the BJP leadership in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources told Express  Ganeshan’s strengths  -  an excellent track record and good vibes with all  factions in the BJP, besides commanding respect in the RSS on account of his work as a senior pracharak - are crucial for a BJP general secretary.

Most importantly, Ganeshan is pretty familiar with the Sangh cadre, having been in-charge of RSS prantha kayalaa and a district pracharak in the state capital at the beginning of his career, and this could prove a major advantage. In political terms also, an RSS pracharak being put in charge of electioneering will enable the party leadership to command respect among both the RSS and BJP cadre. This will help the party to function like a well-oiled machine in the lead up to a crucial election where the state BJP has a major stake. The BJP national leadership is also keen that an RSS pracharak, who keeps a low profile, should be put in charge of the elections- the pointman for the central leadership to coordinate and communicate with. 

This means Ganeshan will have overall charge of  state BJP’s electioneering  including networking with coalition partners.“Ganeshan has gained respect over the years following his silent yet effective grassroots work as an RSS pracharak and the Sangh wants him to take a proactive role in the coming days. Crucially, he and BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai have good personal equations and are on the same page politically, which will greatly benefit the party at the grassroots,” party sources told Express.
According to a senior RSS leader, “over and above all this, the issue of handling party finances is quite important and neither the RSS nor the BJP want any blemishes on this count and Ganeshji will be the right choice, owing to him being a strict disciplinarian in handling funds”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Ganeshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp