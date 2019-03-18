M Ganeshan to be point man of the BJP

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M Ganeshan, BJP state general secretary(organisation) and senior RSS pracharak, will the point man between the RSS and the BJP leadership in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources told Express Ganeshan’s strengths - an excellent track record and good vibes with all factions in the BJP, besides commanding respect in the RSS on account of his work as a senior pracharak - are crucial for a BJP general secretary.

Most importantly, Ganeshan is pretty familiar with the Sangh cadre, having been in-charge of RSS prantha kayalaa and a district pracharak in the state capital at the beginning of his career, and this could prove a major advantage. In political terms also, an RSS pracharak being put in charge of electioneering will enable the party leadership to command respect among both the RSS and BJP cadre. This will help the party to function like a well-oiled machine in the lead up to a crucial election where the state BJP has a major stake. The BJP national leadership is also keen that an RSS pracharak, who keeps a low profile, should be put in charge of the elections- the pointman for the central leadership to coordinate and communicate with.

This means Ganeshan will have overall charge of state BJP’s electioneering including networking with coalition partners.“Ganeshan has gained respect over the years following his silent yet effective grassroots work as an RSS pracharak and the Sangh wants him to take a proactive role in the coming days. Crucially, he and BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai have good personal equations and are on the same page politically, which will greatly benefit the party at the grassroots,” party sources told Express.

According to a senior RSS leader, “over and above all this, the issue of handling party finances is quite important and neither the RSS nor the BJP want any blemishes on this count and Ganeshji will be the right choice, owing to him being a strict disciplinarian in handling funds”.