Revolutionary Marxist Party of India to support UDF in Vadakara

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Going back on its earlier stand, the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) on Sunday decided not to field its candidate in the Vadakara constituency for the Lok Sabha election. The party also decided to offer support to the UDF candidate to defeat the CPM in the Parliament segment, where the party has a strong presence. The U-turn comes after a state committee meeting of the party here.

Earlier, the RMPI had decided to contest in four seats, including Vadakara, for the general election, and K K Rema, widow of party founder and slain leader T P Chandrasekharan, was the probable candidate for the segment. There were also reports that the UDF would support Rema to take on CPM’s biggie P Jayarajan.

RMPI state secretary N Venu said the party took the decision with the intention to ensure the defeat of Jayarajan. “RMPI will go to any extent for Jayarajan’s defeat and we announce unconditional support to the UDF candidate in the election,” Venu told reporters.

However, RMPI will field its candidates in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Alathur constituencies. But it has not announced the candidates’ list so far. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over finalising the UDF candidate in the Vadakara constituency. Senior Congress leaders have expressed their lack of interest in contesting from the segment.