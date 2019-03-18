Home States Kerala

Thushar Vellappally likely to contest from Thrissur LS seat

BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally is likely to contest from Thrissur as one of the five candidates of the party to contest as the NDA candidate.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BDJS state president Thushar Vellappally is likely to contest from Thrissur as one of the five candidates of the party to contest as the NDA candidate. Former PSC chairman K S Radhakrishnan, who joined the BJP,  will be the party candidate from Alappuzha. NGO sangh former state general secretary and BJP state treasurer M S Shyam Kumar will be the party candidate from Kollam after former Additional Chief Secretary C V Ananda Bose declined to contest from the seat.

BJP is waiting to announce the list once the candidature of Thushar is clear. Surprisingly party managers are trying to rope in Congress leader and former TDB chief Prayar Gopalakrishnan to contest from Pathanamthitta seat. It may be noted that Prayar was at the forefront of Sabarimala agitation and was instrumental in the Congress party taking up the issue seriously.
He has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court order allowing  women of all ages entry into the hill shrine.

If Prayar Gopalakrishnan is roped in as a candidate, BJP will be pulling off a major coup.
The list of other candidates contesting for the BJP will be finalised on Monday and with Thushar confirming his candidature, the BJP list will also be announced with immediate effect on Monday as the party had announced on March 10 that the list will be announced on March 18.

Thushar Vellappally Thrissur

