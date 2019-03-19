Home States Kerala

Catholic Federation demands removal of Fr Paul Thelakkat as magazine editor

The bank had also confirmed the same, Mar Joseph Pamplany added.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Catholic Federation of India (CFI) on Monday demanded sacking of Fr Paul Thelakkat as the editor of the Church-run Sathyadeepam magazine in the wake of allegations of producing fake documents against the Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly Diocese.

“The Church authorities must take action against Fr Thelakkat for spreading fake news about the Cardinal. A thorough investigation must be conducted,” president, CFI, P P Joseph, told reporters at the Ernakulam Press Club.

“From the very beginning, Fr Thelakkat has expressed his views against the Church and the Cardinal. If suitable action had been taken then, this will not have happened. We had planned for protest march demanding the authorities to take action against him by removing him from the post but the senior priests have advised us not to do so,” said Joseph. The Federation also expressed their discontent with senior priests for taking part in his 70th birthday celebrations, Satvikam 19, which was held on Saturday.
P P Joseph also added that senior priests and concerned authorities, when approached, had assured that action would be taken before March 25. 

Along with P P Joseph, members of CFI Laly Jose Thachil and Binu Chacko took part in the press meet.  
Legal recourse

Mar Joseph Pamplany in a press release said the Synod arrived at a decision to take legal recourse against the people responsible for the attempt at tarnishing the Major Archbishop’s reputation and made Fr Joby Maprakaavil, Internet Mission Director, responsible for the same. 

Mar Joseph Pamplany said, “In the document given by Fr Paul Thelakkat, Cardinal Mar George Alenchery is shown as having a personal bank account, from which two leading establishments have had transactions. Cardinal stated he had no account with the said bank and the document was fake.” The bank had also confirmed the same, Mar Joseph Pamplany added.

‘Church doesn’t believe Fr Thelakkat is at fault’
Syro-Malabar Church Media Commission chairman Mar Joseph Pamplany told Express that the Church does not believe that Fr Paul Thelakkat is at fault, therefore there is no action to be taken against him.  “The fake documents reached the Synod through Fr Paul Thelakkat, but we are unaware of the source from which it reached him. There are several people involved with malicious intent, who are spreading these rumours, canards, and lies. They need to be exposed and shown to the world,” said Mar Joseph Pamplany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Thelakkat Catholic Federation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp