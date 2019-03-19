Catholic Federation demands removal of Fr Paul Thelakkat as magazine editor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Catholic Federation of India (CFI) on Monday demanded sacking of Fr Paul Thelakkat as the editor of the Church-run Sathyadeepam magazine in the wake of allegations of producing fake documents against the Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly Diocese.

“The Church authorities must take action against Fr Thelakkat for spreading fake news about the Cardinal. A thorough investigation must be conducted,” president, CFI, P P Joseph, told reporters at the Ernakulam Press Club.

“From the very beginning, Fr Thelakkat has expressed his views against the Church and the Cardinal. If suitable action had been taken then, this will not have happened. We had planned for protest march demanding the authorities to take action against him by removing him from the post but the senior priests have advised us not to do so,” said Joseph. The Federation also expressed their discontent with senior priests for taking part in his 70th birthday celebrations, Satvikam 19, which was held on Saturday.

P P Joseph also added that senior priests and concerned authorities, when approached, had assured that action would be taken before March 25.

Along with P P Joseph, members of CFI Laly Jose Thachil and Binu Chacko took part in the press meet.

Legal recourse

Mar Joseph Pamplany in a press release said the Synod arrived at a decision to take legal recourse against the people responsible for the attempt at tarnishing the Major Archbishop’s reputation and made Fr Joby Maprakaavil, Internet Mission Director, responsible for the same.

Mar Joseph Pamplany said, “In the document given by Fr Paul Thelakkat, Cardinal Mar George Alenchery is shown as having a personal bank account, from which two leading establishments have had transactions. Cardinal stated he had no account with the said bank and the document was fake.” The bank had also confirmed the same, Mar Joseph Pamplany added.

‘Church doesn’t believe Fr Thelakkat is at fault’

Syro-Malabar Church Media Commission chairman Mar Joseph Pamplany told Express that the Church does not believe that Fr Paul Thelakkat is at fault, therefore there is no action to be taken against him. “The fake documents reached the Synod through Fr Paul Thelakkat, but we are unaware of the source from which it reached him. There are several people involved with malicious intent, who are spreading these rumours, canards, and lies. They need to be exposed and shown to the world,” said Mar Joseph Pamplany.