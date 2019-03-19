Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls: Congress list of candidates all but finalised for Kerala

The party has also tried to factor in the the communal equations while drawing up a proper list to take on the LDF.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress party has almost finalised its candidates for the four seats which it did not announce in the first list. The list will be announced after the AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Gulbarga, gets back to New Delhi.

The Congress has finalised the names of Adoor Prakash, sitting Konni MLA, for the Attingal LS seat and Shanimol Usman, Mahila Congress former state president, for the Alappuzha LS seat. In Wayanad, T Siddique is the likely candidate while in Vadakara Praveen Kumar is the front-runner. 

It may be noted that for the prestigious Wayanad seat,there were several aspirants but AICC general secretary Oomen Chandy was adamant on T Siddique, his close confidant, being awarded the seat. The seat was with the ‘I’ group  in the Congress and Ramesh Chennithala had to concede the seat owing to Chandy’s standing his ground.

There is lot of pressure from the party office-bearers and ordinary workers from Vadakara constituency for the candidature of Mullappally Ramachandran, but party sources told Express the KPCC president is not favourably disposed to the idea. Sources also indicated that while Mullappally is the best candidate to take on P Jayarajan put up by the LDF, the KPCC president believes it won’t work since he has to coordinate the electioneering in all the constituencies.

The Congress has finalised its list of candidates after getting proper feedback from all the constituencies as well as taking into consideration the survey conducted by the AICC. The party has also tried to factor in the the communal equations while drawing up a proper list to take on the LDF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp