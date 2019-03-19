Kalliyot women raise Unnithan’s security deposit

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The United Democratic Front’s Lok Sabha candidate in Kasargod constituency and Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan (63) began his electioneering from Kalliyot near Periya where Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh were slain.

He called on Kripesh’s kin. “You should win this election to defeat the politics of violence and killing,” Krishnan, Kripesh’s father, told Unnithan. The women, who had gathered ,‘spontaneously’ raised `10,001 as security deposit. The money was handed over to the Congress leader by three aunts of Sarath Lal -- Thambai, Narayanani, and Lakshmi. Mahila Congress leaders Santhamma Philip and P Sreekala and K Sarojini were also present.