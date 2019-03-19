Home States Kerala

Man dies in suspected case of hit-and-run in Kerala

In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident when the scooter in which he was riding pillion met with an accident at Thampanoor flyover on Sunday.

Published: 19th March 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident when the scooter in which he was riding pillion met with an accident at Thampanoor flyover on Sunday. The deceased is S O Praveen Kumar, resident of Pramod Mandiram, Sreeramapuram, Kalluvathukkal, Kollam. He had come to Kerala only a few days ago from a Gulf country. 

Praveen Kumar

The Thampanoor police have registered a case. The case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving), 334A and 334B (voluntary causing hurt) of the IPC. “Efforts are on to identify the vehicle. A probe is on to trace the vehicle which hit the scooter. The spot was not under the CCTV surveillance,” said police. 

The accident took place around 2.30 pm. Praveen was riding pillion with his cousin Sindu C. It’s suspected a vehicle hit the rear of the scooter, injuring Praveen seriously. Both of them were  taken to a nearby hospital. 

Son of Sarasakshan Pillai and late Omana Amma, Praveen is survived by wife Chinnu, brothers Pradeep Kumar, Vimal Kumar and sister Priya. The body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem. Funeral will be held at 10.30 am on his house premises on Tuesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp