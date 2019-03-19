Man dies in suspected case of hit-and-run in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of hit-and-run, a 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident when the scooter in which he was riding pillion met with an accident at Thampanoor flyover on Sunday. The deceased is S O Praveen Kumar, resident of Pramod Mandiram, Sreeramapuram, Kalluvathukkal, Kollam. He had come to Kerala only a few days ago from a Gulf country.

The Thampanoor police have registered a case. The case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving), 334A and 334B (voluntary causing hurt) of the IPC. “Efforts are on to identify the vehicle. A probe is on to trace the vehicle which hit the scooter. The spot was not under the CCTV surveillance,” said police.

The accident took place around 2.30 pm. Praveen was riding pillion with his cousin Sindu C. It’s suspected a vehicle hit the rear of the scooter, injuring Praveen seriously. Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital.

Son of Sarasakshan Pillai and late Omana Amma, Praveen is survived by wife Chinnu, brothers Pradeep Kumar, Vimal Kumar and sister Priya. The body has been handed over to relatives after postmortem. Funeral will be held at 10.30 am on his house premises on Tuesday.