NDA to unveil names of contenders in Kerala on Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP will announce its list of candidates for the ensuing general elections on Tuesday. Kummanam Rajashekaran is the NDA candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, while P S Sreedharan Pillai will contest the elections from Pathanamthitta constituency. K Surendran is likely to contest from Attingal and C Krishnakumar is the NDA candidate for Palakkad. Alphonse Kannathanam is likely to contest from Ernakulam. BDJS state president Thushar Velappally will contest from Thrissur.

In Chalakkudy it will be either A N Radhakrishnan or Tom Vadakkan while in Alathur, BDJS leader T V Babu is the most likely candidate. Thazhava Sahadevan of BDJS will contest from Mavelikkara while in Kottayam, P C Thomas is the NDA canidate. Former chairman of state Public Service Commission K S Radhakrishnan is the party candidate from Alappuzha.

Prakash Babu, state president of Yuva Morcha, will contest the polls from Kozhikode while BJP state secretary V K Sajeevan will be the candidate for Vadakara. C K Padmanabhan will contest from Kannur and Ravisha Tantri will be the NDA candidate from Kasargod.

In Idukki, Biju of BDJS will contest the polls while in Ponnani Mahila Morcha state president V T Rema will contest. M S Shyam Kumar is likely to be the party candidate for Kollam seat.