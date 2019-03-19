Oommen Chandy puts ‘A’ group in pole position

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Seasoned leader Oommen Chandy has put ‘A’ group in pole position as the seat sharing in the Congress party for the Lok Sabha elections has almost been finalised, with only Vadakara remaining.

With the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat — always held by ‘I’ group — likely to be awarded to Chandy loyalist and Kozhikode district committee president T Siddique, most constituencies which are known as UDF fortress, have gone to ‘A’ group led by the former Chief Minister, in a clear setback to Ramesh Chennithala-led ‘I’ faction.

Despite the Pathanamthitta DCC airing its dissent over fielding sitting MP Anto Antony again, Chandy was able to tilt the scale in his favour with a strong backing.

Dean Kuriakose (Idukki) and Benny Behanan (Chalakudy) are other Chandy loyalists in fray.

KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh and M K Raghavan, trying luck from Mavelikkara and Kozhikode respectively, are also former ‘A’ group leaders.

‘I’ group has edge only in Ernakulam

In contrast, the ‘I’ group has clear edge only in the Congress bastion of Ernakulam, where Hibi Eden is pitted against the CPM’s P Rajeev. Adoor Prakash (Attingal) and Shanimol Usman (Alappuzha) faces stiff fight from rivals. So does V K Sreekantan, a former ‘I’ group member, who locks horns with the CPM’s M B Rajesh in Palakkad.

Political commentator P Sujathan said: “In the seat allocation, Oommen Chandy’s upper hand is evident. He has expanded his political base and clearly maintained his dominance.”

Former Kerala University pro-vice-chancellor J Prabhash said: “Oommen Chandy enjoys a mass base which is bigger than any other Congress leader in the state. Besides, many popular second-generation leaders like Siddique, Shafi Parambil and Dean are his supporters.”

Shashi Tharoor (Thriuvananthapuram), KPCC working president K Sudhakaran (Kannur) and Thrissur DCC president T N Prathapan are the three others who do not belong to any factions, but when it comes to group strength, Chandy and his ‘A’ group have taken a clear advantage.