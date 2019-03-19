Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy puts ‘A’ group in pole position

Seasoned leader Oommen Chandy has put ‘A’ group in pole position as the seat sharing in the Congress party for the Lok Sabha elections has almost been finalised, with only Vadakara remaining.

Published: 19th March 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Seasoned leader Oommen Chandy has put ‘A’ group in pole position as the seat sharing in the Congress party for the Lok Sabha elections has almost been finalised, with only Vadakara remaining.
With the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat — always held by ‘I’ group — likely to be awarded to Chandy loyalist and Kozhikode district committee president T Siddique, most constituencies which are known as UDF fortress, have gone to ‘A’ group led by the former Chief Minister, in a clear setback to Ramesh Chennithala-led ‘I’ faction.

Despite the Pathanamthitta DCC airing its dissent over fielding sitting MP Anto Antony again, Chandy was able to tilt the scale in his favour with a strong backing. 

Dean Kuriakose (Idukki) and Benny Behanan (Chalakudy) are other Chandy loyalists in fray. 
KPCC working president Kodikkunnil Suresh and M K Raghavan, trying luck from Mavelikkara and Kozhikode respectively, are also former ‘A’ group leaders.

‘I’ group has edge only in Ernakulam

In contrast, the ‘I’ group has clear edge only in the Congress bastion of Ernakulam, where Hibi Eden is pitted against the CPM’s P Rajeev. Adoor Prakash (Attingal) and Shanimol Usman (Alappuzha) faces stiff fight from rivals. So does V K Sreekantan, a former ‘I’ group member, who locks horns with the CPM’s M B Rajesh in Palakkad.

Political commentator P Sujathan said: “In the seat allocation, Oommen Chandy’s upper hand is evident. He has expanded his political base and clearly maintained his dominance.”
Former Kerala University pro-vice-chancellor J Prabhash said: “Oommen Chandy enjoys a mass base which is bigger than any other Congress leader in the state. Besides, many popular second-generation leaders like Siddique, Shafi Parambil and Dean are his supporters.”

Shashi Tharoor (Thriuvananthapuram), KPCC working president K Sudhakaran (Kannur) and Thrissur DCC president T N Prathapan are the three others who do not belong to any factions, but when it comes to group strength, Chandy and his ‘A’ group have taken a clear advantage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oommen Chandy India elections Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp