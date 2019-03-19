People desperately wish for a Congress-led government at Centre: Remya Haridas

By Express News Service

The Left front and its supporters might have thought the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency (reserved) would be a cakewalk for their candidate P K Biju. But the candidature of Remya Haridas, the youngest in the Congress list, has indeed thrown a surprise challenge at them. Wooing voters with her melodious songs, Remya officially kicked off her campaign in the constituency on Monday. Remya in an interview to Express Special Correspondent

A Satish says her experience in the youth wings of the party will help her feel the pulse of the voters. Excerpts:

Q. Did you expect to be nominated as a candidate for the parliamentary polls this time?

A. In fact, it was one of my friends who informed me my name is being scrolled on TV channels as a possible candidate. It came as a surprise for me and I sat glued to the TV set to know further details.

Q. Alathur Lok Sabha constituency has been considered a Left bastion and P K Biju had won the elections comfortably in the last two parliamentary polls. Are you confident of wresting the seat from him?

A. I am the daughter of daily wage workers P P Haridas and Radha and have lived for the most part of my life in a thatched house. Now, I am staying in a small house allotted under the Indira Awaaz Yojana. Therefore, I am aware of the problems of the common man and it will help me serve them better. Today also, when I went to the Chittur temple, the people lovingly interacted with me as I am a staunch believer in God.

Since I am from Kozhikode, many people asked me whether I will be available to address their issues and grievances, if elected. I promised them I will be there for them all the time. In fact, I will always be a full-time member of Parliament.

Q. What, according to you, are your strengths?

A. The Congress has bestowed upon me a huge task. I had risen from the ranks to the present position as the president of the Kunnamangalam block panchayat. I was the mandalam president of both the KSU and the Youth Congress. Later, I was lucky to participate in the Talent Hunt programme of Rahul Gandhi and, subsequently, served as the parliamentary secretary of the Youth Congress two times. I later became the all-India secretary of the Youth Congress. These experiences will certainly help turn the tables.

Q. Will the Sabarimala issue figure in the campaign and how will it influence the voters?

A. The Congress has always stood with the believers and the people are aware of it.

Q. What issues are you planning to highlight during your poll campaign?

A. Both the Central and state governments have failed to deliver on their promises to the people. Whether it is housing or potable water schemes or other welfare programmes, they have all failed to reach out to the target groups. Moreover, no employment opportunities are generated. So, the electorate, especially the youth, desperately wish for a Congress-led government at the Centre.

(During the interview, Remya heeds to requests from bystanders and renders a folk song of Kalabhavan Mani “Minnaminunge minnum minunge”...)

Q. Unlike a college or a local body election, do you think you can sing your way to victory in Alathur?

A. Of course, I don’t think anyone dislikes music. In fact, music binds everyone together. As Manichettan sings, “for a firefly, whether it is darkness or rain, the only weapon which guides it is the “little light” which it has in its possession. It is this confidence which drives me too.