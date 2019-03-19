Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns removal of Renaissance period from NCERT textbook

The parts removed from the books, include the movements in India led by the backward and Dalit groups. They are purposefully being ignored and disrespected,” he said. 

Published: 19th March 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the removal of the portion of ‘Renaissance Movement’ from the Class IX history text books of NCERT here on Monday. It reflects on the Sangh Parivar agenda to rewrite history books to suit them.

“The parts removed from the books, include the movements in India led by the backward and Dalit groups. They are purposefully being ignored and disrespected,” he said. 
The historic Channar revolt (Maru Maraikal Samaram) is among the portion removed. The autobiography of C Kesavan’s ‘Jeevitha Samaram’ was an eye opener to the social scenario of  society during the period.

The excerpts from this book have also been removed.
“This is happening at a time when the state government is trying to spread the idea of equality and to include it in the study material. The public should realise that this is an attempt to wipe the renaissance values from the youth,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCERT textbook Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp