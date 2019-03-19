Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns removal of Renaissance period from NCERT textbook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the removal of the portion of ‘Renaissance Movement’ from the Class IX history text books of NCERT here on Monday. It reflects on the Sangh Parivar agenda to rewrite history books to suit them.

“The parts removed from the books, include the movements in India led by the backward and Dalit groups. They are purposefully being ignored and disrespected,” he said.

The historic Channar revolt (Maru Maraikal Samaram) is among the portion removed. The autobiography of C Kesavan’s ‘Jeevitha Samaram’ was an eye opener to the social scenario of society during the period.

The excerpts from this book have also been removed.

“This is happening at a time when the state government is trying to spread the idea of equality and to include it in the study material. The public should realise that this is an attempt to wipe the renaissance values from the youth,” he said.