Wife's's body in car trunk: Kerala human rights panel directs Collector to probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission Monday directed authorities to conduct a probe into the incident in which a woman's body was transported in the boot of a car to Maharashtra as her family allegedly did not have enough money to hire an ambulance.

Commission member K Mohan Kumar asked the Malappuram district collector and medical college hospital superintendent to conduct the probe and submit report within three weeks.

The Commission has on its own registered a case based on media reports. The body of the woman, who died of cancer, was stuffed in the boot of a car and taken to Maharashtra from here as her husband reportedly could not mobilise enough money to pay for an ambulance, police had said on Sunday.

The man, hailing from a town in Maharashtra, decided to take the body in the hired vehicle in which he, along with some of his relatives, was scheduled to return home.

Chandrakala (48) had died on March 15 after battling cancer. Though her body was handed over to the family the same day, they could not immediately take it to their native place, since ambulance operators had demanded Rs 45,000 for it.

Placing the body in the mortuary for a day, the man tried to mobilise money in vain. So, he decided to take it in the same vehicle that he had hired to return.

Manjeri police circle inspector N B Shiju had told PTI that though the family had taken a no objection certificate (NOC) to take the body to Maharashtra they did not seek help to transport the body by an ambulance.

The NOC was given as it was a natural death, Shiju said, and added that they did not specify how the body had to be transported.