Congress springs big surprise, fields K Muraleedharan in Vadakara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command sprang the biggest surprise since the election was announced when it named senior leader and Vattiyoorkavu sitting MLA K Muraleedharan as the UDF candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, thereby raising the possibility of a high-voltage clash with seasoned CPM leader P Jayarajan.

Unlike any other, the announcement of three-time MP and two-time MLA Muraleedharan’s candidature seemed to have boosted the morale of the state Congress, which also confirmed the names for the three remaining seats.

Kozhikode district committee president T Siddique will try his luck from Wayanad. All India Congress Committee former secretary Shanimol Usman will contest from Alappuzha while Konni sitting MLA Adoor Prakash is being fielded in Attingal.

Muraleedharan, who enjoys a close rapport with local workers and enjoys mass support in the party, told Express: “I’m taking up the challenge thrown at me by the party leadership. I’ll rise to the occasion and fight with all my efforts. For sure, we’ll win the seat with a huge majority.”

The party feels Muraleedharan’s candidature will have a positive impact on the UDF candidates in the four nearby constituencies — Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Jayarajan’s statement that the Congress has entered into an unholy alliance with the BJP proves the CPM too seems to have been shaken a bit by the sudden announcement of Muraleedharan’s name.

Short takes