Home States Kerala

Congress springs big surprise, fields K Muraleedharan in Vadakara

The party feels Muraleedharan’s candidature will have a positive impact on the UDF candidates in the four nearby constituencies — Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Published: 20th March 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Party workers greet K Muraleedharan in Thiruvananthapuram after he was announced the Congress candidate for Vadakara | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress high command sprang the biggest surprise since the election was announced when it named senior leader and Vattiyoorkavu sitting MLA K Muraleedharan as the UDF candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, thereby raising the possibility of a high-voltage clash with seasoned CPM leader P Jayarajan.

Unlike any other, the announcement of three-time MP and two-time MLA Muraleedharan’s candidature seemed to have boosted the morale of the state Congress, which also confirmed the names for the three remaining seats.

Kozhikode district committee president T Siddique will try his luck from Wayanad. All India Congress Committee former secretary Shanimol Usman will contest from Alappuzha while Konni sitting MLA Adoor Prakash is being fielded in Attingal.

Muraleedharan, who enjoys a close rapport with local workers and enjoys mass support in the party, told Express: “I’m taking up the challenge thrown at me by the party leadership. I’ll rise to the occasion and fight with all my efforts. For sure, we’ll win the seat with a huge majority.”

The party feels Muraleedharan’s candidature will have a positive impact on the UDF candidates in the four nearby constituencies — Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Jayarajan’s statement that the Congress has entered into an unholy alliance with the BJP proves the CPM too seems to have been shaken a bit by the sudden announcement of Muraleedharan’s name.

Short takes

  1. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan approaches Election Commission against K K Rema
  2. Muslim League, Rema intervention tilt the scale for Muraleedharan
  3. C K Janu’s party to work for LDF candidate’s victory
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Muraleedharan Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp